Suspect accused of killing neighbour with ‘kukri’ in Gzb surrenders

A 45-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his neighbour with a ‘kukri’ -- a curved machete traditionally associated with Gurkhas of Nepal -- has surrendered before a Ghaziabad court on Tuesday, the Ghaziabad police said on Wednesday.

The murder took place last week (on the night of September 7) at Anukampa Apartments in Indirapuram following an altercation between two neighbours, police said, adding that the deceased man’s wife was also attacked and injured by the suspect.

The victim was identified as Parminder Kumar Chaudhary, 40, while his wife was identified as Neetu Singh, 36.

The surrendered suspect was identified as KK Pandey, who fled his house after the incident.The police have registered an FIR of murder and attempt to murder against him at the Indirapuram police station.

According to police, the altercation between the suspect and the deceased started after Pandey complained that a wire of his motorcycle was deliberately cut by someone. Chaudhary’s made some disparaging comments, which did not go down well with Pandey, and, in a fit of rage, he allegedly killed his neighbour, police said

“Three teams of the police were chasing Pandey to different locations in Gurugram, Delhi, Prayagraj and others. this put a lot of pressure on him and he opted to surrender before a Ghaziabad court on Tuesday,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Police said Pandey is into real estate business and lived near the victim’s house.

“Since he has now been sent to judicial custody, we will take him on remand for further questioning. The murder weapon, a kukri, is yet to be recovered,” the SP said.