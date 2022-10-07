Suspect held for posting photos of Noida woman on fake accounts

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday arrested a suspect for allegedly posting inappropriate photographs of a woman online. An FIR was lodged in the case at the Bisrakh police station in April this year after the woman registered a complaint against the suspect.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Rahul Prajapati 30, who hails from Gujarat. According to the woman’s complaint, he allegedly created several fake social media accounts, police said.

Police said that the suspect was picked up from Gujarat last week. “The suspect had created the 29-year-old woman’s profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Skype and used them to post inappropriate messages and pictures of her. The victim is a resident of a locality under Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida West,” said Umesh Bahadur, (SHO) station house officer, Bisrakh police station, who investigated the case.

“Prajapati worked as a supervisor for a private company in Ahmedabad. He became friends with the woman six year ago on Facebook. Later, the woman got married to someone else and their conversations stopped after about two years,” SHO Bahadur added.

The suspect allegedly posted inappropriate pictures on the fake social media accounts which he illegally created on her name. He also called up her husband and hurled abuses at him, police added.

Prajapati has been booked under Section 504 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out.