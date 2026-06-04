SUV crashes into two cars while taking turn in Greater Noida, two injured

Greater Noida: Two people were injured on Tuesday after an SUV collided with them while taking a turn near the Alpha 2 area in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said that the police received information about an SUV which had hit multiple vehicles and rammed into people sitting by the roadside near Alpha 2 in Greater Noida. (Video grab/HT Photo)

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A police officer said that the police received information about an SUV which had hit multiple vehicles and rammed into people sitting by the roadside near Alpha 2 in Greater Noida.

“A team reached the spot and found that two people who were sitting on chairs near a footpath had sustained injuries. They were admitted to a nearby hospital. One of them had minor injuries and was discharged by Tuesday night, while the other was discharged on Wednesday afternoon,” added the officer.

According to police, a Ford Endeavour, driven by a student, in his 20s, allegedly hit two vehicles and then crashed into people, in their 30s, sitting next to a divider.

“While taking a turn, he lost control of the vehicle due to a flat tyre and hit two cars. One of the cars’ front portion was completely damaged,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Beta 2.

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the incident, seen by HT, also surfaced on social media platforms, showing the damaged vehicles and chairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the incident, seen by HT, also surfaced on social media platforms, showing the damaged vehicles and chairs. {{/usCountry}}

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“The vehicle involved in the accident was seized. However, the driver was released after both the groups reached a mutual agreement,” SHO Kumar said, adding that no complaint had been received regarding the accident.