Tackling crime against women, 56 convicted in 3 months: GB Nagar Police on Women’s Day

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police said on Monday that it is “rigorously tackling crime against women”.

It felicitated public prosecutors, investigating officials and other police personnel in a programme organised in Noida Sector 108, to celebrate the International Women’s Day on Monday.

GB Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh said the commissionerate system has started a parallel vertical for women safety headed by DCP Vrinda Shukla. “DCP Shukla and her team created a strong vertical and have raised awareness. We also adopted western methods for solving crimes. We also launched a strict enforcement and pursued the case in the court, which resulted in these case convictions,” Singh said.

Police said 56 cases resulted in conviction in three months. These are rape and sexual harassment cases, and several under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police team, through Mission Shakti and Swayam Siddha team, conducted enforcement drives and also arrested over 6,000 people in three months for drinking in public places, Singh added.

He said the Gautam Budh Nagar has been selected as a safe city project and 1,500 CCTV cameras will be installed soon. “A data centre will be developed, which will analyse the footage and help in ensuring enforcement,” he said, adding that police are “trying to make Gautam Budh Nagar an international city in true sense”.

“There is an immense investment opportunity due to the development of Noida International Airport in Jewar. We have discussed this issue with the Yamuna authority which has planned to set up two women police stations near the airport along the Yamuna Expressway. These initiatives will further empower women, and ensure their safety,” Singh added.

District government counsel (DGC Criminal) Brahmjeet Bhati said the coordination between police, administration and legal department has increased in the commissionerate system, which leads cases to conviction. “Police are investigating the cases in a time bound manner, and also collecting evidence and interrogating witnesses. This plays an important role in the convictions,” Bhati said.

The Noida police has also selected three candidates for their suggestions in improving women’s safety in the city. Deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Vrinda Shukla said Meena Yadav, Suraj Kapoor and Nidhi Telang were the top three winners. They won ₹5000, ₹3000 and ₹2000 cash prizes.

“Yadav will be made assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for a day in the coming week,” Shukla said.

Meena Yadav, first prize winner, suggested that the women should be allowed to volunteer with the local police to learn the legal issues and women safety issues.

In a statement, the Noida police said that as suggested by Yadav, women would be allowed to do so.

A similar programme was organised at a private college in Greater Noida on Women’s Day, where the commissioner, the district magistrate and other officials were present.