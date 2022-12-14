Team surveys farmhouses on Yamuna floodplain, finds govt land illegally grabbed

A joint team of the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and the Noida authority on Wednesday conducted a survey of government land on the Yamuna floodplain where illegal farmhouses have been built .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, who also has additional charge of the Noida and Greater Noida authority, formed a join team to look into this issue a day after HT reported that the land mafia had built farmhouses on government land in the Yamuna floodplain.

“We formed a joint team that has conducted a survey at the site. We will free the government land and also act against those who are grabbing government land. The illegal structures, be they farmhouses or anything else, will be razed according to the rules,” said Suhas LY.

A joint team led by sub divisional magistrate Ankit Kumar, along with several junior officials, inspected and surveyed the site.

According to rules, constructing farmhouses on the floodplain is an illegal activity as it not only pollutes the river but also hinders its smooth flow. According to the survey, as many as 2,000 farmhouses have been built illegally in the Yamuna floodplain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The survey team will compile a report about the site inspection and then the farmhouses will be razed in a joint drive. The administration will take possession of the government land and private land owners will only be allowed to carry out agricultural activities, said officials.

“We have surveyed the land and found that the government land has been grabbed by farmhouse owners. In almost every farmhouse in Nagla Naglia and Nagli Wazidpur, among other nearby villages, the government land has been grabbed by farmhouse owners. Local farmers have also grabbed government land,” said an official in the survey team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON