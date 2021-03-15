Techie robbed of SUV in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: An engineer was allegedly robbed of his SUV by two men in Sector Omicron on Sunday evening. Police said they have launched a hunt to nab the suspects.

The car owner was identified as Nishant.

According to police, Nishant, his wife and their daughter were going to a market in their Vitara Brezza at around 6pm. “On their way to the market, Nishant had stopped and went out of the car to buy vegetables from a roadside vendor in Sector Omicron. Nishant had left the key in the car as his wife and daughter were inside it,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central.

The suspects fled with the vehicle, after dumping the two around 200 metres away from the crime spot. “The suspects pointed a gun at the victims, boarded the car, and drove away with the vehicle. They dropped the mother-daughter duo around 200 metres away from the crime spot,” Chander added.

Nishant dialled 112 and informed the police about the matter.

A police team was patrolling the area. “The suspects drove into in a housing complex and exited from another gate to escape police. The patrolling team received a tip-off, launched a hunt, but the suspects managed to escape,” Chander said.

A police team reached the spot and rejoined the family members and sent them home. According to the mother-daughter duo, they were not harmed in the incident.

“A case of looting will be registered at the Surajpur police station... We have launched a hunt to nab the suspects,” the DCP said.

Nishant is a resident of Omaxe Palm Greens in Sector Mu of Greater Noida. He is an engineer at a mobile company in Greater Noida.