Temp forecast to cross 40°C; admin in Gautam Budh Nagar issues heatwave advisory

With temperatures set to breach the 40°C mark and hot winds intensifying across the region, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued a heatwave advisory, urging residents to take precautions, especially during noon hours.

According to the IMD, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 21.6°C on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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Weather experts have warned of “dry summer wind” conditions gripping Delhi-NCR over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district is likely to see maximum temperatures between 40°C and 41°C from April 21 to April 24, with clear skies and no active western disturbances. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 22°C and 23°C. Humidity levels may remain moderate but offer little comfort during peak noon hours.

According to the IMD, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C and a minimum of 21.6°C on Tuesday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate and meteorology) at Skymet Weather, said the current conditions are conducive to heatwave formation. “There is no active western disturbance over the northern mountains at present. A dry circulation over west Rajasthan is pushing hot south-westerly winds towards Haryana and the Delhi region. Combined with clear skies and strong solar radiation, temperatures are expected to cross 40°C, triggering heatwave and ‘loo’ (strong, dusty, dry winds) conditions till April 24,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Palawat said while a fresh western disturbance is expected to arrive around April 23, its impact over Delhi-NCR will be limited. “We may see a slight dip in temperatures due to peripheral effects and possible pre-monsoon activity between April 25 and 28,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palawat said while a fresh western disturbance is expected to arrive around April 23, its impact over Delhi-NCR will be limited. “We may see a slight dip in temperatures due to peripheral effects and possible pre-monsoon activity between April 25 and 28,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The district disaster management authority has issued a detailed advisory urging residents to take precautions, especially during noon hours. District disaster expert Omkar Chaturvedi advised people to avoid stepping out between noon and 3pm, wear light cotton clothes, and stay hydrated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district disaster management authority has issued a detailed advisory urging residents to take precautions, especially during noon hours. District disaster expert Omkar Chaturvedi advised people to avoid stepping out between noon and 3pm, wear light cotton clothes, and stay hydrated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “People should carry water, use protective gear such as caps or umbrellas, and consume fluids such as lemon water and buttermilk. Early signs of heat stress—dizziness, headache, nausea—should not be ignored,” Chaturvedi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People should carry water, use protective gear such as caps or umbrellas, and consume fluids such as lemon water and buttermilk. Early signs of heat stress—dizziness, headache, nausea—should not be ignored,” Chaturvedi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The advisory also cautions against consuming heavy, oily or stale food, and recommends limiting caffeine and avoiding alcohol due to dehydration risks. Special care has been advised for children, elderly persons, and outdoor workers, who are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory also cautions against consuming heavy, oily or stale food, and recommends limiting caffeine and avoiding alcohol due to dehydration risks. Special care has been advised for children, elderly persons, and outdoor workers, who are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents, meanwhile, said the early onset of extreme heat has begun affecting daily routines. “It’s only April and stepping out in the afternoon already feels exhausting. We’ve started scheduling errands for early morning or late evening,” said Priya Sharma, a resident of Sector 46.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida West, said, “By noon, the heat and winds are unbearable. We try to take breaks, but work pressure is there. Proper arrangements like water and shade are very important right now.”

Officials have urged people to immediately seek medical help at the nearest health centre in case of heat-related symptoms. Emergency services, including 108 ambulances, have also been placed on alert.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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