Thieves strike government doctor’s house in Ghaziabad, flee with cash and jewellery

Unidentified thieves struck the flat of a government doctor at a housing society in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Garden locality and fled away with cash and jewellery worth lakhs after breaking the locks of the main door on the Independence Day. The police said that they have picked up several people for questioning and taking help of CCTV footages of the society.

The incident took place at the flat of Dr Lalit Mohan Kaushik who is physician with the Civil Hospital at Shahdara, Delhi. (Representative Image)

The incident took place at the flat of Dr Lalit Mohan Kaushik who is physician with the Civil Hospital at Shahdara, Delhi. He said that he and family went out on Tuesday around 11am and returned around 9.30pm.

“My wife tried to open the door and was shocked to that the locks of the main doors were broken. It was the outer lock and the inner lock. The thieves ransacked the house and targeted a safe where cash about ₹25000 was kept along with jewellery. I informed the police and also gave a police complaint,” Dr Kaushik said.

He added that he had engaged some workers for renovation of the house for past 15 days.

“They told that it was Independence Day and they will not be able to come on Tuesday. However, these people were well aware of the house and police investigation is on. As the workers did not come on Tuesday, I also left with my family during the day. Upon return, I found that a major theft has taken place. I am yet to estimate the valuation of jewellery taken away. The police has also taken the CCTV video recording device to get information about suspects,” Dr Kaushik added.

The police said that the doctor in his complaint has laid suspicion on the workers.

“Based on this, we have picked up several people for questioning. The valuation of jewellery etc is yet to be provided to us. We have registered an FIR for theft as per the complaint given to us. Besides, four teams are also working to workout the case at the earliest,” said Suryabali Maurya, ACP (Shalimar Garden).

In a recent incident on August 14, thieves struck the house of a chartered accountant in Shastri Nagar and fled with cash and jewellery worth about ₹7.5 lakhs from their house. Similarly, the family had also gone out for two days and the incident was discovered when they returned.

