Thousands mark International Yoga Day in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: Thousands of people including residents, government officials, students and public representatives participated in the International Yoga Day events organised across Gautam Budh Nagar district on Sunday.

This year’s events theme was “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, with participants performing various yoga asanas and meditation exercises in accordance with the Common Yoga Protocol. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The main events were held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida, and the Indoor Stadium in Sector 21A, Noida.

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This year’s events theme was “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, with participants performing various yoga asanas and meditation exercises in accordance with the Common Yoga Protocol, said the district administration.

Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities Narendra Kumar Kashyap attended the programme at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Park as chief guest and also took part in yoga session.

The minister, on the occasion, said, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing is relevant for every age group. Regular yoga practice plays an important role in helping people remain healthy, active and self-reliant as they grow older.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has strengthened India’s identity at the global level,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Also present on the occasion were Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, MLCs Shrichand Sharma and Narendra Bhati, BJP district president Abhishek Sharma, metropolitan president Mahesh Chauhan and other public representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also present on the occasion were Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, MLCs Shrichand Sharma and Narendra Bhati, BJP district president Abhishek Sharma, metropolitan president Mahesh Chauhan and other public representatives. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior bureaucrats, including principal secretary and district nodal officer Anurag Yadav, district magistrate Medha Roopam, additional chief executive officer Prerna Singh, and additional district magistrate (judicial) Priyanka Singh were among others participating in the event.

The event was conducted by yoga instructor Yogi Anurag and AYUSH department’s trainer Kulbhushan Dhar Dubey.

In Noida, the Indoor Stadium in Sector 21A witnessed participation from residents, students and government employees, who gathered in the morning to take part in yoga sessions conducted by trained instructors.

Similar programmes were organised across several residential sectors and housing societies, where RWAs and community groups held yoga sessions in parks and open spaces.

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The venue mirrored the celebrations at Greater Noida’s Pathik Stadium, with participants performing yoga asanas and meditation exercises.

Participants at both the venues also watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on LED screens on this special occasion.

The yoga sessions were also organised at government offices, schools, colleges, industrial units, corporate establishments across the district.

Across Noida and Greater Noida, RWAs and housing societies also organised mass yoga sessions in community parks, central greens and club premises.

From high-rise societies in Greater Noida West to residential sectors in Noida, residents gathered in the early hours to perform yoga exercises, reflecting the growing role of community groups in promoting wellness initiatives.