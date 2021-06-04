Three arrested for holding sub-inspector hostage in Jewar

Greater Noida: Three persons were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly attacking a police team during a search in Chanchli village in Jewar. The police team had visited the spot to nab a suspect, Balbeer, 35, in connection with a narcotics case. However, the suspect’s family and locals allegedly attacked the police team, which led to a chaotic situation, said the police.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said Balbeer was allegedly involved in smuggling marijuana. “Two sub inspectors and two constables had visited his house to conduct a search. However, a number of locals gathered at the spot and started resisting the search operation,” he said.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO, Jewar police station, said that three of the police personnel exited the house due to stiff resistance while the suspects held one sub-inspector – Jaideep Singh – hostage and bolted the door from inside. “They manhandled the sub-inspector and tore his uniform,” he said.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media, in which the SI was seen sitting on a cot allegedly being held hostage by the suspects. Later, additional force was sent to the spot and the three suspects – Balbeer, his wife Neetu, 32, and a relative Rajni, 30 were arrested.

Police said a case has been registered against them under Section 147 (rioting), Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. “The three suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We are trying to nab more people involved in the attack,” the SHO said.