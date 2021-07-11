Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Three arrested for running prostitution racket from Greater Noida guest house
noida news

Three arrested for running prostitution racket from Greater Noida guest house

Greater Noida: Three persons were arrested on Saturday night during a police raid on a guest house located in Sector Beta 2 in Greater Noida for allegedly being involved in a prostitution racket
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
HT Image

Greater Noida: Three persons were arrested on Saturday night during a police raid on a guest house located in Sector Beta 2 in Greater Noida for allegedly being involved in a prostitution racket. The police said they recovered a diary and some contraband items from their possession. The guest house manager is also under scanner, said police.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the police received information about a prostitution racket allegedly being operated from the guest house. “Two men and one woman were arrested from the spot,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Deepanshu, 28, who is the alleged mastermind and a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr; and a client Ankit, 30, a resident of Dadha village in Kasna. The identity of the woman who was arrested has been withheld.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Beta 2 police station, said four mobile phones, two DVRs, and 6,900 were recovered. “Deepanshu had contacted the guesthouse manager and they operated the prostitution racket in connivance with each other. On Saturday, they had called a woman, and the client, Ankit, at the guest house when the police team raided the spot,” he said.

The suspects had allegedly been operating from the guesthouse for the last three months. A case was registered against them under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police said the guest house manager is absconding. “The arrested suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for the manager,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP