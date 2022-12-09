Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Three arrested for serving liquor illegally

Three arrested for serving liquor illegally

noida news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:25 PM IST

Yang Jin Ko seems to be the operational head and manager of the establishment. Most of the clientele appear to be southeast Asian, police said

At least 17 Budweiser beer cans permitted for sale in Uttar Pradesh and five pint-sized bottles of Chum Churum Korean wine were also seized from the spot, police officers said. (Representative Image/AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

The Noida police and excise department conducted a joint raid at a gaming centre in Greater Noida on Thursday, where liquor was allegedly being served illegally, and arrested three people, including a South Korean national.

“Screen Golf Good Shot, a gaming centre for virtual golf, on the first floor of Signature Tower in Knowledge Park was raided by our team. The centre did not even have an occasional licence for the day,” said Rakesh Bahadur Singh, district excise officer.

A First Information Report has been lodged against three suspects, Rahul Pal, Gaurav Singh and Yang Jin Ko, at the local police station under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, 1970.

“Yang Jin Ko seems to be the operational head and manager of the establishment, while Pal and Singh were members of staff. Most of the clientele appear to be southeast Asian,” said Rahul Singh, excise inspector.

At least 17 Budweiser beer cans permitted for sale in Uttar Pradesh and five pint-sized bottles of Chum Churum Korean wine were also seized from the spot, police officers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP