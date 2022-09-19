Three arrested for smuggling drugs in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police, in a joint operation with a SWAT team on Sunday, arrested three people for allegedly smuggling drugs such as California weed, MDMA, ecstasy worth over ₹29 lakh and supplying them to college students across the country, including in Noida and Greater Noida.

Police identified the three arrested persons as Bhanu (25), Adhiraj (23) and Sonu Kumar (26)-- all residents of Surajkund in Faridabad. While Adhiraj was preparing for MBA exams, Sonu was running a cafe in Himachal Pradesh after completing his BBA and Bhanu was looking for jobs when he joined the gang, police said.

“There is a large population of students in Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi-NCR. It had come to the knowledge of the police that some miscreants supply drugs to these students by using online valet services to deliver the products and trade in bitcoin and cryptocurrency to evade identification,” deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

In order to nab the suspects, the DCP posed as a buyer, spoke to the suspects on social media and lured them into coming to Greater Noida. The three were arrested from LG roundabout in Surajpur, informed Verma.

“Of the three, Sonu Kumar ran a Telegram group to supply drugs, which had at least 250 students from Noida-Greater Noida area. Upon interrogation, the three suspects revealed that the drugs were smuggled in from the US. We are also trying to nab accomplices of the suspects,” he said.

“Every month, drugs were supplied to 100 to 200 students in Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur and some regions of south India as well,” said the DCP.

The suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and were produced before a magistrate before being sent to the jail.

“We are also working with other district police officers and the Narcotics Control Bureau to bust the whole gang,” said the DCP.

