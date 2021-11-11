Three arrested in separate theft cases in Gautam Budh Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a habitual offender for whom police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest, for their alleged involvement in a series of theft and snatching cases in Noida and Greater Noida.

In the first case, Biskrakh police arrested a 25-year-old man involved in a series of theft and snatching cases in the district. The suspect was identified as Nazakat Mohammad, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of Noida Central, said police received information about movement of the suspect near Hindon Pushta road in Greater Noida west. “A police team reached the spot and stopped the suspect for checking. He failed to produce the registration papers of the motorcycle. The police frisked him and recovered four gold bangles, two anklets, two rings, one wrist watch, one gold necklace, one countrymade gun, a stolen KTM motorcycle and ₹24,600 from his possession,” he said.

Elaraman said during interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was involved in a series of theft and snatching cases in Noida and Greater Noida. “He was also arrested and sent to jail five times in the past. He again started committing crimes after he was out on bail. We found 30 cases registered against him in Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi. The police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest,” Elamaran said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

In the second case, Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station, said police arrested two people from Chidauli village on Wednesday and recovered a stolen ceiling fan, a battery, and one thermal scanner from their possession. The suspects were identified as Rahman (22), and Nusrat (24), both residents of Chidauli village in Badalpur.

Kumar said during interrogation, the suspects revealed that on September 8, they had burgled a government primary school in the village and fled with the valuables. “The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for two other accomplices, Mustakim and Khalil, who are currently on the run,” said police.

