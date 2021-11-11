Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Three arrested in separate theft cases in Gautam Budh Nagar
noida news

Three arrested in separate theft cases in Gautam Budh Nagar

One of the suspects is a habitual offender who has 30 cases registered against him in Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi and for whom police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest
Police recovered 24,600 cash from one of the suspects. (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 12:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a habitual offender for whom police had announced a reward of 25,000 for his arrest, for their alleged involvement in a series of theft and snatching cases in Noida and Greater Noida.

In the first case, Biskrakh police arrested a 25-year-old man involved in a series of theft and snatching cases in the district. The suspect was identified as Nazakat Mohammad, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of Noida Central, said police received information about movement of the suspect near Hindon Pushta road in Greater Noida west. “A police team reached the spot and stopped the suspect for checking. He failed to produce the registration papers of the motorcycle. The police frisked him and recovered four gold bangles, two anklets, two rings, one wrist watch, one gold necklace, one countrymade gun, a stolen KTM motorcycle and 24,600 from his possession,” he said.

Elaraman said during interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was involved in a series of theft and snatching cases in Noida and Greater Noida. “He was also arrested and sent to jail five times in the past. He again started committing crimes after he was out on bail. We found 30 cases registered against him in Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi. The police had announced a reward of 25,000 on his arrest,” Elamaran said.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

In the second case, Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station, said police arrested two people from Chidauli village on Wednesday and recovered a stolen ceiling fan, a battery, and one thermal scanner from their possession. The suspects were identified as Rahman (22), and Nusrat (24), both residents of Chidauli village in Badalpur.

Kumar said during interrogation, the suspects revealed that on September 8, they had burgled a government primary school in the village and fled with the valuables. “The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for two other accomplices, Mustakim and Khalil, who are currently on the run,” said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP