Home / Cities / Noida News / Three feared drowned in canal in Noida
noida news

Three feared drowned in canal in Noida

The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under the Jarcha police station limits, they said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The dead man's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three people, including a teenager, were feared drowned in a canal in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under the Jarcha police station limits, they said.

“All three aged 18, 30 and 32 drowned in the canal while bathing but their bodies are yet to be found. A team of divers is searching the bodies while the local police are overseeing the operations,” a police spokesperson said.

Two of the three hailed from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district while the third was from Kankarkheda in Meerut district, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greater noida
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP