Home / Cities / Noida News / Three held for luxury car robbery
noida news

Three held for luxury car robbery

Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly robbing a man of his luxury vehicle on July 3 near Sector 76 metro station
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly robbing a man of his luxury vehicle on July 3 near Sector 76 metro station.

Restauranteur Amandeep Singh, 35, a resident of Noida Sector 47, was returning home when the incident happened, said police. He had stopped to relieve himself near a drain when the suspects -- police identified them as Nitin Kumar (27),Sandeep (35) and Rahul (25), natives of Firozpur, Punjab -- allegedly struck.

They allegedly held Singh at gunpoint and robbed him of his car, a BMW, and mobile phones and fled in the car. A case was registered at the sector 49 police station.

The suspects were arrested from Sector 112 following a tip-off, police said, adding that Kumar had several cases against him, including one for attempting to kill a man in Firozpur. The car and the pistol used in the crime were recovered from them, said police.

The suspects were later sent to judicial custody by a local court.

