Three held for murder of 73-year-old man in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Two days after a 73-year-old man was found dead at his house in Kasna of Greater Noida, police have arrested three people allegedly involved in the murder, officers aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that three others are at large. During interrogation, the suspects informed that deceased Shyam Singh was habitual of filing complaints with the Land Management Committee (LMC) against villagers whose houses or properties were notified under Gram Samaaj land. (HT Photo)

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the deceased, identified as Shyam Singh, was sleeping on a cot in the verandah of his home in Salempur Gurjar village when an unidentified suspect allegedly shot him in the head. His son reported the incident to police on Friday morning, prompting a team from Kasna police station launching a probe.

“Based on a complaint from the family members, an FIR was registered against six named accused under sections - 103(1) [murder], 61(2) [Criminal conspiracy], 3(5) [criminal liability], 351(2) [criminal intimidation] of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). On Friday, on the basis of local intelligence and tip-offs, three of the suspects were arrested from Ghanghola culvert by a police team, and a black Scorpio car in which they were travelling was impounded,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida.

Police identified the suspects as Ravindra Gautam (24), a resident of Dadri, Bobby (22) a resident of Salempur Gurjar village and Rajkumar (22), a resident of Gram Panchayat, Kasna.

“During interrogation, the suspects informed that deceased Shyam Singh was habitual of filing complaints with the Land Management Committee (LMC) against villagers whose houses or properties were notified under Gram Samaaj land. As a result, he had been responsible for getting the suspects’ families evicted from their property for unlawful possession of government land over the last five years. This had irked them and the suspects hatched a plan to murder Singh,” said the ADCP.

“The suspects have told police that they had hired someone to carry out the killing and they themselves did not shoot Singh. These suspects, whose names are yet to be disclosed, are still absconding and police teams have been deployed to nab them,” said the officer.

Meanwhile on Saturday evening, one of the arrested suspects Rajkumar told the police that he had procured the country made pistol that was used to shoot Singh.

“During questioning, accused Rajkumar said that he had provided the pistol to the hired killers and after the murder he hid it in the green belt near Greater Noida’s Omicron 1A sector,” said the ADCP.

When Rajkumar was brought to the said spot for weapon recovery, he suddenly snatched the police pistol of one of the cops and tried to flee, the officer said, adding: “During the accused got shot in the leg and was injured. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.”