Three held for performing vehicle stunts, violating curfew guidelines

Police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly performing stunts with their SUVs in a Greater Noida village and violating the weekend curfew guidelines in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

According to police, the incident came to the fore on Sunday when a video showing the men performing driving stunts with three SUVs started doing rounds on social media.

“The video was from the Jalpura area and was shot on Sunday. It was a direct violation of the ongoing weekend curfew,” said Bhubnesh Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station.

Police officials said that some locals also complained about the incident who claimed that the suspects were driving recklessly and performing stunts. The suspects were traced from the registration numbers of their vehicles, the officials said.

The suspects were identified as Aryan Sharma and Brajesh Sharma, residents of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, and Siraj Dhingra, a resident of Noida’s Sector 49.

Police said that they are not professionals and were performing stunts only for leisure. “They didn’t even think that they broke any rules. Their vehicles have been seized,” said the SHO.

The trio was booked under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act and the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate who sent them to jail, police said.