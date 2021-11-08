Three killed and one injured in two accidents in Noida in a day, none booked

Two persons died after their speeding car hit the suspect’s slow-moving tractor trolley on the Noida Expressway near the Amity University at 11am on Sunday.

The victims -- identified as Ajay Kumar, 32, and his friend Sonpal, 50 -- were both residents of the Gejha village in Noida Sector 93. The tractor driver had fled the spot after the accident, said police.

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 39 police station, said that the accident took place near Charkha Chowk in Noida Sector 125. “The trolley, loaded with paddy, was travelling from Greater Noida to Noida. The two victims were coming in the same direction in a Maruti Suzuki Alto car. Ajay, who was at the driving seat, could not manage to apply brakes in time and hit the trolley,” Kumar said.

The two car occupants suffered severe injuries and they were trapped in the mangled vehicle. Locals informed the police and a team took the victims to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. “We scanned the car’s registration number and found that the vehicle was registered in the name of Ajay from the Gejha village. We informed his family members, who said that the victim had left home for the car’s servicing,” Kumar added.

Police seized both the vehicles and cleared the road. “We will register a case against the truck driver for death due to negligence after we will receive a complaint from the victims’ family,” he said.

In the second case, two residents of Chauda village in Noida Sector 22-- a 22-year-old woman, Vani Bhatt, died and her 2-year-old husband, Deepak Bhatt, was injured when their motorcycle skidded at a speed breaker in Noida Sector 57 on Sunday. Deepak works as a food delivery boy with a private company.

Vinod Kumar, SHO, Sector 58 police station, said that the couple were riding a motorcycle near Sector 57 at 6am. “The motorcycle skidded on a speed breaker and the two persons were thrown off the bike and received severe injuries. A police response vehicle reached the spot after getting information from a passerby and admitted them to a private hospital in Sector 62. The woman died and Deepak is undergoing treatment,” he said.

Police have not received any complaint in this regard.