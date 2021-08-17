Three members of vehicle lifters’ gang arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered

Police on Monday night arrested three members of a vehicle lifters’ gang and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession. Police said that the suspects had stolen around 100 motorcycles in the city in the last one year.

The suspects were identified as Rupendra Kumar, 24, a native of Aligarh; Sumit Thakur, 25, a native of Purnia in Bihar; and Anup Mishra, 23, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. They lived in a rented accommodation in Noida Phase 2, police said.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer (SHO), Phase 2 police station, said that police had received a complaint of motorcycle theft two weeks ago.

“We launched an investigation. On Monday night, three men riding a motorcycle near Sector 90 T-Point were stopped for checking by a police team. They failed to produce the vehicle’s registration papers,” Upadhyaya said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had stolen the motorcycle from outside a power sub-station in Noida’s Sector 85 on August 4, 2021, police said.

Amit Kumar, an official of the power department, had filed the complaint the same day at Phase 2 police station in this regard. Amit said that his motorcycle was stolen from outside the power sub-station.

The SHO said that the suspects also revealed that they had hidden 11 other stolen motorcycles in the bushes in Sector 85. Later, the police team conducted a search and recovered these motorcycles.

“The suspects had doctored the registration number plates of some of the motorcycles. In the last one year, they had stolen around 100 motorcycles from different places in the city. They used to steal motorcycles and hide them in buses for a few days. Later, they would sell them to people in Noida villages,” said the SHO.

The three suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody, police said.