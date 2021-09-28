Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Three men rob jewellery shop in Noida
noida news

Three men rob jewellery shop in Noida

The suspects held the shopkeeper and his staff at gunpoint and fled with some silver jewellery, said police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Two of the men asked the shopkeeper to show them some jewellery. He was showing them the jewellery when the suspects took out a gun and held him at gunpoint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three armed men allegedly robbed a jewellery shop in Sarfabad village on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects held the shopkeeper and his staff at gunpoint and fled with some silver jewellery, said police. Police identified the owner of the shop, Balaji Jewellers in Sarfabad village, as Amit Kumar, 35.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49 police station, said that three suspects arrived at the shop on a motorcycle in the afternoon. “One person sat on the motorcycle while two of his accomplices entered the shop. They asked the shopkeeper to show them some jewellery. Kumar was showing them the jewellery when the suspects took out a gun and held him at gunpoint,” he said.

The SHO said that the suspects snatched four silver rings and swiftly fled on the motorcycle. Kumar informed the police and a team from Sector 49 police station reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. “The suspects fled with only some silver jewellery. There was no CCTV camera in the shop. We scanned the CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and found three suspects fleeing on a motorcycle. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be barricaded on Tuesday night; here's why

Bharat Bandh impacts major roads in Ghaziabad, highways; markets remained open

Malls, markets open in Noida despite Bharat Bandh call

Abadi land dispute: Protesting farmers break barricades near Noida authority office
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP