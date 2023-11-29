Three of four students held for drug trafficking get interim bail till Dec 1

Within 24 hours of getting arrested for alleged drug trafficking, a local court granted interim bail to three students on Tuesday. Nine people, including four students of Amity University, were arrested by the Sector 126 police on Monday for allegedly supplying drugs to university hostels and colleges in Noida and Greater Noida. (Above) the drugs recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the seized drugs is worth ₹ 30 lakh in the international market. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The students were among the nine people arrested on Monday by the Noida police for allegedly supplying drugs to colleges, hostels, and paying guest accommodations across Noida and Greater Noida, said police.

During the bail hearing, the court said the recovery of drugs made from the possession of the suspects was in “small quantities”.

While two of the students are pursuing BA LLB at Amity University, two others are studying for MBA at the same university. They and five others were nabbed from the Sector 126 roundabout, and drugs worth ₹30 lakh were recovered from them, said police.

“The suspects were identified as Darshan Jain (21) and Aditya Kumar (21), both residents of a paying guest accommodation in Raipur village of Sector 126 and BA LLB students at Amity University; Apoorv Saxena (28), a resident of Anand Vihar, Delhi, and Sagar Bajaj (22), a resident of PG accommodation in Sector 126, Noida, both MBA students of Amity University,” Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Three of them, Bajaj, Kumar and Saxena, were granted bail by the local court on Monday evening, officials said.

A government advocate at Surajpur Court said the suspects were produced before judicial magistrate Noopur Srivastava. “The suspects pleaded for interim bail saying they have to appear for their examination. The court granted them interim bail till December 1. The suspects need to surrender before court after that,” he said.

They were released on personal bonds of ₹30,000 each and two sureties of the same amount, said officials.

A spokesperson of Amity University said, “We are in the process of confirming the identity of students. Once identified, the students will be suspended and after an enquiry suitable disciplinary action will be taken against them as per University norms.”