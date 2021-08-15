Three persons arrested for theft in Greater Noida factory

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing electronic goods worth ₹15 lakh from a factory in Greater Noida’s Surajpur.

The suspects were identified as Kishan Singh, 25, a native of UP’s Badaun, Rajesh Thakur, 24, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, and Shakil Malik, 25, a native of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. They lived in a rented accommodation in the Ecotech 3 area, police said, adding that several stolen items were recovered from their possession.

Ajay Kumar, SHO of Surajpur police station, said that on the night of August 8, the suspects had burgled into the factory at Site-C in Surajpur. The factory owner, Dinesh Kumar, filed a complaint the next day at Surajpur police station.

“We deal in manufacturing metal sheets. The thieves broke the locks of the factory and decamped with two LED television sets, two air conditioners, two fans, and one smartphone, among others. There was no security guard at the factory on night. When we reached the factory next morning, we spotted the theft and informed police,” the complainant said.

A case was registered against unknown persons under sections 380 (burglary) and 457 (house trespass) of IPC, police said, adding that the thieves stole valuables worth ₹15 lakh.

“We launched an investigation into the case. On Sunday, we received information about the suspects’ movement near Nikko Mor in Surajpur. A police team reached the spot and arrested the three suspects,” the SHO said.

The police conducted a search at their hideout and recovered some of the stolen items, including an LED TV, two fans, and one inverter, among others, from their possession. Police said that the suspects used to conduct recce and then stole valuables from the factories and sold them at cheap rates.

The suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody, police said.