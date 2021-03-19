Three persons including two Nepali citizens arrested in cyber fraud

Noida: Noida Police on Friday arrested three persons suspected of being involved in cybercrimes, including two Nepalis, on Friday.

The police have recovered cash, valuables, and foreign currencies from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ashok Kumar, 40, a resident of Ballia district; Kamal Rabilal Sharma, 42, and Geeta Sharma, 38, natives of Rupandehi in Nepal. While Kumar lived on rented accommodation in Sector 78, the two other suspects lived in Sector 45.

Additional DCP (Noida Zone 1) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said they had been informed that the three persons were involved in committing cybercrimes across different cities.

Sub-inspector (S-I) Vishal Kumar said the three suspects lured vulnerable people from Nepal with the promise of jobs in India. “Once here, they got Aadhaar cards and bank accounts issued using their identities. They then sent them back home without any jobs,” he said.

The suspects would share the Aadhar numbers and ban account details to others. “Our investigation showed that they would hack websites and bank accounts and transfer money to these accounts and immediately withdraw them from an ATM,” Kumar said. This way, it would be harder to trace the suspects.

Police said they recovered 18 Aadhaar cards, 18 PAN cards, 11 mobile phones, seven passports, two LPG connection cards, seven DMRC travel cards, four debit cards, two voter IDs, three Nepali IDs, one laptop, one dongle, one hard disc and a chequebook of Bank of America from the suspects. Apart from this, police recovered 120 Nepali rupees, 21,500 Cambodian Riel, and ₹14,000 Indian currency.

Kamal Rabilal Sharma allegedly told police that he travelled to different countries using the stolen money and hence he has international currencies and documents. Police are yet to figure out the number of people cheated by the gang.

A case has been registered against them under Section 420 (cheating), Section 467 (forgery), Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. “They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said addl DCP.