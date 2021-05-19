Three security guards killed in accident on Noida expressway

Noida: Three security guards, on their way to work, were killed after being hit by a speeding car on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway on Tuesday.

According to police, the three men on foot were trying to cross the expressway near Sector 125 when the accident took place. They worked as guards at a private company in Sector 125, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ompal (55), Jagannath (51) and Krishanpal (38), all residents of Sadarpur Colony in Sector 45. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where Ompal was declared brought dead, while the other two were referred to a higher centre in Delhi. They both died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment, said police.

“They were hit by a speeding Eeco van. It appears that the driver tried to apply brake but the sudden action caused the vehicle to flip over after it hit the three men,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

Police officials said that the driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle. The vehicle was seized and it has been traced to a Delhi resident, the officials said, adding that efforts are on to nab the suspect.

Based on a complaint from Ompal’s family, a case has been registered at Sector 39 police station against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The bodies were handed over to the families following an autopsy, police said.