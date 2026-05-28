Greater Noida: Nearly a week after a 15-year-old boy’s went missing from his home in Banwarivas village, Jewar, and was found dead the following day on May 22, police on Wednesday arrested three suspects over his alleged killing, said officials.

His body was recovered from a vacant plot in Jewar’s Rohi village, said officials while identifying the arrested suspects as residents of Rohi village in their 20s. (Representational image)

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His body was recovered from a vacant plot in Jewar’s Rohi village, said officials while identifying the arrested suspects as residents of Rohi village in their 20s.

“Investigation found that the boy used to visit a spot where some youths would smoke hookah. A few days before the incident, his grandmother had reprimanded these youths for negatively influencing him. Though he stopped going there after that but visited the spot again on the day of the incident. Prima facie, this dispute has emerged as the motive behind the crime,” said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Addl. CP (L&O), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Though the suspects told police that the boy died of excessive tobacco consumption, the final cause of death will be determined after the toxicology report is received, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} “The post-mortem held on May 22 found only one injury on the head and no other injuries on the body. No evidence of sexual assault has emerged so far in it. Viscera samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for chemical analysis, and further action will be taken after the reports are received,” the Addl. CP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The post-mortem held on May 22 found only one injury on the head and no other injuries on the body. No evidence of sexual assault has emerged so far in it. Viscera samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for chemical analysis, and further action will be taken after the reports are received,” the Addl. CP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the victim family’s complaint, police registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield an offender) of the BNS.