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Three suspects arrested in killing of 15-year-old boy in Greater Noida village

Three suspects have been arrested in the murder of a 15-year-old boy found dead in Greater Noida, linked to a dispute over smoking hookah.

Published on: May 28, 2026 06:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Greater Noida: Nearly a week after a 15-year-old boy’s went missing from his home in Banwarivas village, Jewar, and was found dead the following day on May 22, police on Wednesday arrested three suspects over his alleged killing, said officials.

His body was recovered from a vacant plot in Jewar’s Rohi village, said officials while identifying the arrested suspects as residents of Rohi village in their 20s. (Representational image)
His body was recovered from a vacant plot in Jewar’s Rohi village, said officials while identifying the arrested suspects as residents of Rohi village in their 20s. (Representational image)

His body was recovered from a vacant plot in Jewar’s Rohi village, said officials while identifying the arrested suspects as residents of Rohi village in their 20s.

“Investigation found that the boy used to visit a spot where some youths would smoke hookah. A few days before the incident, his grandmother had reprimanded these youths for negatively influencing him. Though he stopped going there after that but visited the spot again on the day of the incident. Prima facie, this dispute has emerged as the motive behind the crime,” said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Addl. CP (L&O), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Though the suspects told police that the boy died of excessive tobacco consumption, the final cause of death will be determined after the toxicology report is received, said officials.

Following the victim family’s complaint, police registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield an offender) of the BNS.

 
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