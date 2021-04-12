Three vehicle thieves nabbed, 30 two wheelers recovered

Noida: Three vehicle thieves were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing two wheelers from various markets in Delhi-NCR. Police said they also arrested an alleged drug dealer who would buy vehicles from the thieves and recovered 30 vehicles from the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Jaichand, Ragul, Aman and buyer Atul Gupta, all are natives of Delhi. They were nabbed from near sector 57-58 following a tip-off, said police.

“They specifically would target two wheelers parked near markets or other public places. These vehicles were sold to random passersby and sometimes to scrap dealers,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police recovered 23 motorcycles and seven scooters from the suspects, of which 14 have been traced. Tools and master keys used to steal the vehicles were also seized, police said.

“Jaichand has cases going back to 2011, but the gang became active after 2014. All of them have extensive criminal history and have also gone to jail on previous occasions in Delhi. There are more members in the gang and we are on the lookout for them,” said the DCP.

Police officials said that more scrap dealers to whom the stolen vehicles were sold have been identified. Some of the identified scrap dealers are in Meerut and they will be arrested soon, the officials said.

Police said that the gang was active in Delhi, Noida, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad, among other NCR cities. According to police, during questioning, the suspects revealed that the number plates of the stolen vehicles were sometimes changed for easy transportation. They also confessed that some stolen vehicles were also used for narcotics peddling in Delhi, police said.