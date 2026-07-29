Three vehicles charred in fire at Noida housing society basement; no casualties

Noida: Three vehicle, including two SUVs, were gutted allegedly after a fire broke out in a CNG-powered car parked in the basement of a high-rise residential society in Noida’s Sector 46 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, fire officials said, adding that no casualties were reported and the fire was doused within half-an-hour.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media on Tuesday, showing a security guard trying to douse the flames with fire extinguishers amid thick smoke billowing through the basement. (HT Photos)

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“At around 12.30 am on Tuesday, we received information from the security guard of a high-rise society in Sector 46 that a car parked in the basement had caught fire. Two fire engines from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished before it could spread further,” said Yogendra Chaurasiya, Fire Officer, Phase 1.

Officials said a preliminary investigation suggests that the blaze started in a CNG-powered car, parked in the basement next to two SUVs. “An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” Chaurasiya said.

The society’s security guards initially tried to douse the flames using fire extinguishers. But the fire spread rapidly, filling the basement with thick black smoke, prompting them to alert the fire department, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media on Tuesday, showing a security guard trying to douse the flames with fire extinguishers amid thick smoke billowing through the basement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media on Tuesday, showing a security guard trying to douse the flames with fire extinguishers amid thick smoke billowing through the basement. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify its authenticity.