Three women among six held for running sex racket in Noida

Noida: Six people, including three women, were nabbed on Monday night for their alleged involvement in a sex racket. Police said that the suspects were arrested following a raid at a rented house in C block of Sector 122.

According to police officials, it was a small operation running from the rented accommodation. “They did not advertise in any public domain, but rather relied on verbal publicity in a small circle. The house was rented by one of the women suspects,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

The three men who were apprehended were customers, police said, adding that the operation was charging ₹1,000 for an hour.

“We had a tip-off about the movement of different men and women from the house every few hours. It was more prominent during the lockdown. A raid was conducted at the house and the suspects were nabbed. Only the three working women and customers were found. We are working to find out if more persons are involved in the racket,” said another police official.

According to the officials, the husband of the woman renting the house was visiting his hometown and police are trying to ascertain his role in the operation. It appears that none of the women working there was under duress, said police.

All the six suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 at Phase 3 police station, the officials said, adding that police recovered both used and unused contraceptives in the raid, along with four cellphones, some documents and ₹9,860 cash.