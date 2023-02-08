Three-day garments fair opens in Greater Noida

In a move to broaden the participation of exporters of garments, other than women apparels, the 68th India International Garment Fair (IIGF) that began on Tuesday in Greater Noida, will focus on menswear, kidswear and knitwear for the first time this year.

The three-day biennial fair is being organized by International Garment Fair Association at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. According to officials, around 250 exhibitors from 10 states of India are showcasing their products for autumn/winter 2023-24 and 1,128 international buyers from 101 countries have registered to participate in the fair.

“A special pavilion has been provided to exporters of menswear, kidswear and knitwear in order to increase their participation at this year’s fair. The pavilion is at a prominent location as the fair’s objective is to promote all categories of garment exporters,” said Lalit Thukral, chairman, International Garment Fair Association (IGFA), and president, Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC).

Inaugurating the event, Darshana Jardosh, minister of state for textiles, said, “India’s annual textile and apparel export stood at USD 44.4 billion in FY 2022-23 with an increase of 41%, compared to last year and India is second largest textile and clothing exporter in the world. Hence, in view of the huge potential for employment generation and foreign exchange earning, apparel and textile industry is a priority for the ministry.”

Thukral further said each edition of IIGF attracts export business of around USD 200 million to India. “This time, we expect around USD 350 million in export business,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar is termed as the “ apparel city” as it generates a revenue of about ₹40,000 crore. The district houses around 3,000 garment export firms. “The district’s apparel revenue is touch ₹60,000 crore in the coming years,” said Thukral.

The IIGF is held twice a year and covers the two fashion seasons of autumn/winter and spring/summer of the European Union, the USA and other western markets. The fairs is held in the months of January/February and June/July every year.

