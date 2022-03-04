Three-day Noida flower show begins after 2 years

It was a kaleidoscope of colours at the three-day flower show that opened for the public on Thursday after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The annual flower show at Noida’s Sector 38A is organised by the Botanical Garden of Indian Republic (BGIR), Noida, under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC).

A total of 7,245 flowers from 47 species are on display at the flower show, which was inaugurated by Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament (MP) Mahesh Sharma. There is no entry fee and the show will go on till Saturday.

Officials said that footfall was minimal on the first day but is expected to pick up on Friday and Saturday.

“Since there was a gap of two years in holding the annual flower show because of the pandemic, we have not been able to publicise the event as it was done earlier. Unlike previous years, we have not been able to invite school children for the show. However, we hope that the footfall will increase during the weekend,” said Dr Sandeep Chauhan, a scientist at the BGIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 83-foot-long and 74-foot-wide garden is filled with a wide variety of flowers. Officials said that all the 47 species of flowers that are on display are found across the country.

“I visit the flower show every year as I am a gardening enthusiast. The last couple of years were gloomy as the flower show, like all other public events, was cancelled. However, I am glad that it is back in the city now,” said Mukesh Bhagat, a visitor at the flower show.