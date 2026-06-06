Thunderstorm triggers long power outage in Noida Sector 41

Noida: Residents of Sector 41 said they faced power outages lasting up to 12 hours after a thunderstorm swept across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon, uprooting trees and damaging power infrastructure.

A tree fell on the road in Sector 15 due to a thunderstorm in Noida on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)

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While electricity supply was restored in most parts of the Sector by late Thursday night, some pockets, including parts of H Block, continued to face disruptions till Friday evening, claimed residents.

However, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) officials said the power supply was restored by Thursday night and that the disruption was limited to a few blocks rather than the entire sector.

According to UPPCL officials, trees uprooted in the storm collapsed on two transformers in the sector, disrupting power supply in several blocks from around 3.30pm until late in the evening.

Sector 41 is home to around 8,000 residents across 10 residential blocks and nearly 1,800 flats. Locals claimed that the outage affected thousands of residents.

“The thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon caused trees to collapse on the power lines, leading to a power disruption around 3.30pm. We had no electricity the entire night. We had a tough time; we were without power for nearly 10-12 hours,” claimed Vijay Singh, a resident of Sector 41.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents also alleged inadequate maintenance and a delayed response from authorities. “Yesterday was a really difficult day for us. We scrambled to get in touch with power department officials to restore electricity. But, they said they lacked manpower at the time. Finally, they arrived around 9.30pm,” claimed Shivam Pathak, another resident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents also alleged inadequate maintenance and a delayed response from authorities. “Yesterday was a really difficult day for us. We scrambled to get in touch with power department officials to restore electricity. But, they said they lacked manpower at the time. Finally, they arrived around 9.30pm,” claimed Shivam Pathak, another resident. {{/usCountry}}

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According to residents, they spent hours contacting both the horticulture department and the UPPCL as fallen trees blocked restoration work.

Officials from the horticulture department said teams worked through the night and into Friday morning to remove the uprooted trees.

“About 11 large trees fell on power lines, and it took time to restore the system. Power supply in some blocks resumed late, but everything is functioning normally now,” said Sanjay Jain, chief engineer, UPPCL.

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Jain said the storm was among the most severe weather events witnessed in the region in recent years.

“Within the last five years, this was a powerful storm. Around 250 electricity poles were affected, and our entire team worked dedicatedly to restore supply as quickly as possible,” he said.