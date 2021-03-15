IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / To enhance Covid vaccination coverage, UP directs opening of community health centres for six days a week
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

To enhance Covid vaccination coverage, UP directs opening of community health centres for six days a week

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar administrations have decided to open more government health-care facilities for six days a week in order to increase the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the two districts
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar administrations have decided to open more government health-care facilities for six days a week in order to increase the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the two districts. The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh health department on Sunday directed opening of community health centres (CHCs) for six days a week as against three days a week earlier.

In Ghaziabad, district health department officials said that the four CHCs at Loni, Muradnagar, Modinagar and Dasna will now open six days a week for the vaccination purposes. Besides, the district women hospital will also remain open for six days in a week, they said.

“We have received directions for opening of our CHCs for six days a week. Besides, we have also decided to open the women hospital for six days in a week. Thus, we will be able to vaccinate about 4,800 more beneficiaries every week,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

Overall, Ghaziabad has presence of 45 government facilities and 31 private hospitals which are taking up Covid-19 vaccination for the senior citizens and people aged 45 years and above having comorbid conditions. Recently, the district health officials had set a target of inoculating 10,900 beneficiaries per day in the 45 government health-care facilities.

In GB Nagar, the health department officials said that the five CHCs in the district will now operate for six days a week. The Government Institute of Medical Sciences and the district hospital in Sector 30 are already operating six days a week for the vaccination purposes, the officials said, adding that the district also has about 42 private hospitals which are engaged in the vaccination process.

“We have also increased the government health and wellness centres for four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There are five such centres in Jewar and four each in Dadri and Dankaur. So, with the new arrangement, we will further enhance our vaccination coverage,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer of GB Nagar.

On Sunday, Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), urged the public representatives and government staff, among others, to come out and help improve the vaccination coverage. “We have now changed opening of CHCs from three days a week to six days a week. The idea is to give more coverage to senior citizens and get them vaccinated early so that the effect of Covid-19, in case it rises, is negligible. The primary health centres will operate for three days as usual for vaccination,” said Prasad.

As per previous directions of the UP government, the district hospitals and medical colleges in the state were to open for six days while other government health-care facilities were to open for three days on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The private hospitals which are charging for vaccination were directed to open for a minimum of four days a week.

The officials, citing figures of Co-Win portal, said that till March 13 Ghaziabad completed vaccination of 61,205 beneficiaries while GB Nagar vaccinated 58,804 beneficiaries since the vaccination began on January 16.

The state health department officials said that a total of 26,43,841 doses were administered to different categories of beneficiaries till March 13, and these included 20,30,600 who got their first dose and 6,13,241 got second dose as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida set to get warmer as mercury spikes

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Noida: The city will witness warmer days ahead with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting mercury to rise by four degrees Celsius (°C) in the next three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad starts testing for Covid at railway station

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Ghaziabad: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, the district health department on Monday started conducting of tests of passengers coming from such states at the Ghaziabad railway station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man posts objectionable photos of former female ‘friend’ online, nabbed

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Noida: The police have nabbed a 22-year-old man in Noida sector 39 for allegedly circulating objectionable photographs of a 19-year-old female friend after her family fixed up her marriage elsewhere
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida car jacking: 4 cops sent to police lines for negligence

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Greater Noida: Four police personnel were recalled to the district police lines on allegations of negligence following the Sunday evening robbery of a vehicle from an engineer in Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Goons attack staff at Dasna toll plaza, one arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Ghaziabad: A group of at least 10 persons on Sunday night allegedly thrashed the employees at Dasna toll plaza on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after an argument over the payment of toll
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Relief for commuters as Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway at UP Gate opened after 48 days

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Delhi Police on Monday reopened the Delhi to Ghaziabad carriageway of National Highway 9 near the UP Gate, 48 days after it was closed following the incidents of violence on the Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker vaccinates a man against coronavrus disease (Covid-19), at District Hospital, Sector 30, in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh / HT file photo)
A health worker vaccinates a man against coronavrus disease (Covid-19), at District Hospital, Sector 30, in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh / HT file photo)
noida news

Noida's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 73; 2 fresh cases reported

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The active cases in the district dropped to 73 from 84 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Techie robbed of SUV in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Greater Noida: An engineer was allegedly robbed of his SUV by two men in Sector Omicron on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Two more suspects involved in dry fruits scam nabbed from Gurugram

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Noida: The police said they arrested two more suspects allegedly involved in the dry fruits scam from Gurugram on March 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Over 30K beneficiaries inoculated in GB Nagar in March so far

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:02 AM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district health department inoculated over 30,000 out of the identified 65,048 beneficiaries against Covid-19 in 11 sessions held this month so far, officials said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

To enhance Covid vaccination coverage, UP directs opening of community health centres for six days a week

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar administrations have decided to open more government health-care facilities for six days a week in order to increase the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the two districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police arrest 2 with 750 illegal liquor bottles in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Greater Noida: Police have arrested two persons and recovered 750 illegal liquor bottles in 15 cartons from their possession, in Greater Noida on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Gang robbing passengers on pretext of lift nabbed

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Noida: Five members of a gang, allegedly robbing passengers at gunpoint in Delhi and Noida, were nabbed by the Expressway police on Sunday from Sector 128
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar is likely to revise circle rates

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:54 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has decided to revise the circle rates in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Surajpur wetland suffers from industrial pollution as foam seen over stream that feeds lake

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Domestic and industrial pollution seemed to be taking a toll on the Surajpur wetland as a stream that recharged the lake was covered with an unusual white foam on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP