Noida:Ahead of MotoGP race in Gautam Budh Nagar, police personnel briefed on soft skills

Over 10,000 foreign delegates are expected to attend the inaugural Moto Grand Prix racing event in Gautam Budh Nagar this September and to ensure proximate security for these VIPs, top officials of the district police conducted a briefing on essential soft skills for 300 policemen from across the district on Thursday.

According to officials, over 150,000 people will attend the event, making security and crowd management a top priority for the authorities (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Moto GP event is being held in India for the first time at Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Anand Kulkarni, said that 100 policemen, including constables, head constables, and sub-inspectors, were handpicked from each zone in the district - Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida - to attend the briefing session organized by commissioner of police Laxmi Singh at the police commissionerate office in Sector 108.

“Proximate security during international events like Moto GP and G20 conferences presents a challenge for the police force. The top cops must ensure that personnel assigned to foreign delegates and VIPs display exemplary behavior. Effective communication, proper etiquette, and familiarity with the event’s topography and demography are essential,” Kulkarni said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To create a specialized team for deputation at international events in the district, 100 personnel from each of the three zones were shortlisted by the respective deputy commissioners of police of the areas. “This highly trained team will uphold the police’s reputation and facilitate seamless interaction for enhanced policing,” he added.

The selection process considered the candidates’ command over the English language and preliminary scrutiny by their in-charges.

“In preparation for the event, these chosen personnel will undergo specialized training. The briefing also covered VIP and diplomatic protocols, as well as traffic and crowd management,” Kulkarni added.

According to officials, over 150,000 people will attend the event, making security and crowd management a top priority for the authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON