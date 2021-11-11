Tractor trolley driver held for death of two men in accident on Noida Expressway

A 30-year-old tractor trolley driver was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an accident in which two people died on the Noida Expressway near Amity University on November 7. Police have identified the suspect as Ranveer Kumar, a resident of Mathura.

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, said the two victims --- Ajay Kumar (32) and his friend Sohan Pal( 50), residents of Gejha village in Noida’s Sector 93, were travelling in an Maruti Suzuki Alto and were going for the car’s servicing in Noida. On the same route, a trolley loaded with paddy was going from Greater Noida to Noida.

Ajay’s brother Dibbu Singh, who lodged a complaint in the accident case, said the tractor trolley was going in front of Ajay’s car nearly 200 metres ahead of the Mahamaya flyover. “The trolley driver suddenly took a left turn without giving an indicator. My brother, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle and hit the trolley,” said Singh.

Both Ajay and his friend were trapped in the mangled vehicle and suffered severe injuries. The trolley driver fled the spot following the accident. Some passerby informed police and a team from Sector 39 police station reached the spot. They rushed the two victims to District Hospital in Noida where doctors declared them brought dead.

The SHO said that a case was registered against the tractor trolley driver under Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.

“We had seized the tractor trolley and traced the driver using the vehicle’s registration number. On Wednesday, the driver was arrested from Mahamaya flyover in Noida,” he said adding that the suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

