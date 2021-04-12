Traffic cop risks life to rescue three passengers from a burning car on NH-9

Ghaziabad: A 29-year-old traffic policeman suffered burn injuries when he saved lives of three passengers of a car which went up in flames after allegedly being hit by another car on NH-9 near the Dasna interchange on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on Saturday night.

Police officials said that an FIR was registered against an unidentified driver of the Hyundai Verna car which hit the victims’ car.

Arun Kumar, a constable, was tasked to manage traffic near the EPE interchange as the expressway was blocked by protesting farmers since Saturday morning.

“It was about 9.45pm when I saw two cars moving from Ghaziabad towards Hapur. Suddenly, they collided and one of the cars, a WagonR, overturned. The other car was a Verna which stopped in a normal position,” Kumar said.

Kumar rushed to the incident site and pulled out two men from the rear seats, with the help of some other travellers. “At this time, I saw some sparks inside the car and a small fire started to build up. I pulled out the two men and then rushed to the rear seat where a woman aged about 60 years was shouting for help. I somehow managed to open the door and pulled her out. As soon as I pulled her out, the car went up in flame and there was also an explosion,” he said while adding that other people also rushed for help.

As a result of the explosion, the car passengers and the constable suffered burn injuries to his arms and legs, police said.

The three passengers were identified as Mohammad Asif, 35, Mohammad Amzad, 23, and Shahana, 62, who go by single names and are residents of Bijnore district.

“They all were returning from Ghaziabad to Bijnore district when the incident took place. The speeding Verna car hit their car from behind,” said Irshad Ahmad, a relative of the three victims who filed a police complaint.

“There were three-four unknown travellers who helped the victims also sustained minor burns in the process, but they continued with their journey. My brother Asif, nephew Amzad and sister Shahana are admitted to a hospital in Delhi. My sister’s condition is critical. The Verna car’s driver fled the spot,” he added.

Police, on the basis of the complaint, registered an FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing rash and negligent acts as to endanger human life) and 427 (causing damage) at Masuri police station.

“We have registered an FIR and will soon trace the erring car driver who is unidentified. Both the cars were seized,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic), said that constable Kumar was stable and a cash reward of ₹10,000 was announced by the district police.