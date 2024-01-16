Traffic curbs in place in Noida for farmers protest on Tuesday

A day ahead of farmers’ protest, the Noida Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic diversion advisory that will come into effect from Tuesday morning and last till the demonstrations end. Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic diversion advisory that will come into effect from Tuesday morning and last till the demonstrations end (HT Archive)

According to deputy commissioner of police (Noida Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav, the traffic coming under the elevated from Sector 60 and going towards Nithari will be able to turn left from Gijhore Chowk and go towards the destination via Hoshiarpur Tiraha.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

He said the traffic coming down from Sector 60 elevated towards Sectors 12, 20, 22, etc. will be able to turn right from Gijhore Chowk and go towards the destination via Sector 57 Chowk.”

“Traffic coming under elevated from Sector 18 and going towards Sectors 54, 57, 58, 60, etc. will be able to turn left from Sector 31.25 Chowk and go towards the destination via Modi Mall Chowk,” the advisory said.

The traffic coming under elevated from Sector 18 and going towards Sectors 52, 53, 54, 60 etc. will be able to turn right from Sector 31.25 Chowk and go towards the destination via Logix Mall, it added.

The traffic going from Adobe Chowk towards NTPC, City Center, will be able to go towards the destination from Sector 31.25 via Modi Mall Chowk. Traffic going from Chilla Border towards Sectors 15A, 16, 18, 37 and Greater Noida will be diverted to Sector 15 roundabout from Sector 14A flyover and will reach the destination.

In case of traffic pressure near Dalit Prerna Sthal, traffic will also be diverted.

For emergency, traffic police can be reached out on 9971009001.