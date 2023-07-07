Noida Traffic police imposes 1,23,000 fine on six car drivers for traffic violations

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have issued a fine of ₹1,23,000 against six unidentified car drivers after a video of several youths driving six to eight cars performing stunts and obstructing the traffic flow in an underpass in Noida went viral on Friday, police said, adding that as soon as traffic police identified more cars, we would fine them.

Traffic sub-inspector Rahul Dixit said that, upon taking cognizance of the videos, the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) department of the traffic police fined the six car drivers, including two SUVs, amounts ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹12,500 each for violating traffic rules. “Efforts are underway to determine the specific location of the underpass where the video was recorded,” he said.

“We will take strict action against the suspects and impose fines for their disruptive behaviour as soon as we identify more car registration numbers,” said SI Dixit.

The suspects have been booked under sections 184, 179 (1), 181, and 181 of the MV Act 1988, which pertain to the violation of traffic rules, disobedience of lawful directions given by authorities, driving in contravention of specified sections, and engaging in racing or speed trials in public places without written permission from the state government. Violations related to tinted glass have also been noted.

Further investigations are underway, the officer added.