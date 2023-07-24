Ghaziabad: Two drown as Hindon floods Karhera in Sahibabad

The bodies of two teenagers who went missing on Sunday evening in Karhera were fished out of the Hindon floodwaters on Monday afternoon by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) that were deployed for search and rescue operations.

People leave their flooded homes with their belongings in Karhera in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said the two boys are believed to have drowned in the floodwaters of river Hindon inundating Karhera and nearby localities following heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas..

The police identified the two as Krish Mishra, 16, and his neighbour, Adarsh Sharma, 18. The river water has flooded the floodplains over the past couple of days and huge volumes of water have also entered Karhera near the Hindon airbase

“The two went missing around 7pm on Sunday and could not be traced the entire night. A search was launched and NDRF fished their bodies out on Monday afternoon. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

The family members of the deceased said they informed the Sahibabad police about the missing youngsters around midnight.

“I went to Sahibabad police station on Sunday midnight and told the police about the missing teenagers.I waited the entire night for the boys to return,” said Vinay Mishra, Krish’s father.

The neighbours said Adarsh’s father is an airforce personnel.

“He is posted in Guwahati while the family resides next to our house. Their families were evacuated on Sunday, but later the two youths went inside the flooded locality again, probably to fetch something that they had forgotten behind. Thereafter, they went missing and could not be traced,” said Sanjeet Kumar, their neighbour.

The district administration officials looking after the evacuation and rescue operations in Karhera said hundreds of families have been evacuated to safer places from Karhera.

“During the past couple of days, about 6,000 people have moved or been evacuated to safer places. A rescue operation is underway along with teams of NDRF and state disaster response force,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar.

In the past five days since Thursday, the water discharge in the river has increased by 25,218 cusecs and the water level has risen by about 2.1 metres by Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the discharge in river Hindon stood at 28,066 cusecs with the water level at 201.15 metres. Five days ago, on Thursday, the water discharge was just 2,848 cusecs and the level was 199.05 metres..

The water discharge further increased to 8,115 cusecs and level of 199.85 metres on Friday and increased to 13,423 cusecs and a level of 200.25 metres on Saturday.

The officials said that the level increased further to 200.08 metres with a discharge of 21,506 cusecs on Sunday.

“The water level has risen but the rainfall has stopped in upstream areas for now and we expect the level to go down in the Hindon in a couple of days. If the river basin gets another round of rainfall, the water level may rise further,” said Binod Kumar Singh, executive engineer, Uttar Pradesh irrigation department.

