Two accidents slows traffic on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

Due to construction of an underpass at Sector 126, one lane on both sides of the Noida-Greater Noida expressway has been shut for vehicles
Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace due to the accidents on the expressway. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 10:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Traffic moved slowly on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway due to two accidents on Wednesday.

The traffic police said a Honda City car lost balance and overturned near Sector 147 in Noida, which slowed down the movement of vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida side. “The incident took place at 3:30pm. A car going towards Pari Chowk from Noida hit the divider and overturned. The police team rescued the victim and rushed him to a hospital. The traffic police personnel cleared the road in 30 minutes,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ganesh Saha.

The Noida traffic control room said a truck coming from Greater Noida to Noida overturned near Sector 154 on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway at 8am. “The truck had some goods which were scattered on the road. Some passerby informed police and a team soon reached the spot. The truck was removed using a crane,” the official said. Noida traffic police also shared the information and advised people to take alternative routes to avoid jam. The road was cleared in an hour.

Meanwhile, due to construction of an underpass at Sector 126, one lane on both sides of the Noida-Greater Noida expressway has been shut for vehicles. Saha said this too slows traffic during peak hours.

