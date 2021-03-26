Home / Cities / Noida News / Two arrested for celebratory firing in Greater Noida
Two arrested for celebratory firing in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Police arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly firing during a celebration with a rifle in a high-rise society in Greater Noida
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly firing during a celebration with a rifle in a high-rise society in Greater Noida. The suspects were identified as Sunil, 45, and his maternal uncle Tejvir, 50, residents of Gaur Atulyam Society, which comes under the Dadri police.

Nitin Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Dadri, said that Sunil had recently become a father after 15 years of marriage. “He had organised a party in his society and invited some guests Thursday night. His uncle Tejvir also attended the programme and brought his licensed rifle,” he said. There was DJ music playing and the duo allegedly opened celebratory shorts in the air, said the police.

Locals shot videos of the purported incident on their mobile phones and the videos were widely shared on social networking sites.

The ACP said that a case has been registered against them under the Arms Act and also under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. “We have seized the weapon and arrested the two suspects. They will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

The police will also send a recommendation for cancellation of the weapon’s licence for the alleged violation, said officers.

