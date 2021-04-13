Two auto drivers assault traffic constable in Noida, arrested

Noida: Two auto-rickshaw drivers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable when he stopped the duo from taking a wrong turn in Sector 57 on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Dheeraj and Dheeru, natives of Etah and Badaun districts, respectively.

The constable, Satish Kumar, was deployed at the Labour Chowk in Sector 57 when the incident took place. In his complaint, he mentioned that he was manning a U-turn in the area when he stopped the duo from taking a wrong turn.

“However, they started arguing with me following which the matter escalated, and they abused and assaulted me and also tore my uniform,” said Kumar in his complaint.

According to police, the duo fled the spot following the altercation. Based on a complaint by the constable, a case was registered at Sector 58 police station against the suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The traffic constable was doing his duty when he was attacked by the suspects. He sustained minor injuries during the assault and his uniform was ripped apart. He was sent for a medical examination and we registered a case against the duo,” said Anil Rajput, station house officer, Sector 58 police station.

Police officials said that they traced the suspects with the help of number of the auto-rickshaws and apprehended them on Tuesday. The duo was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, they said.