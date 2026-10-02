Two booked for abetting nursing student’s suicide in Ghaziabad

Police on Thursday booked two men for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old nursing student who died at the rail-over-bridge (ROB) in Siddharth Vihar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to police, the woman was a first-year nursing student at a college in Greater Noida.

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An FIR was registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the two men following a complaint by the woman’s father.

“We registered the FIR and it names the two men. They were friendly with the deceased and often had long telephone conversations with her. One of them had spoken to her shortly before her death,” said Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police, Vijay Nagar.

According to police, the woman was a first-year nursing student at a college in Greater Noida. Officials said the two men named in the FIR are aged between 22 and 24.

In the FIR, seen by HT, the father alleged that the two men had a role in his daughter’s death.

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{{^usCountry}} “My daughter left for her college around 10am on Wednesday. Around 11am, one of the two men called me and told me that my daughter was visiting him. When I asked him to let me speak to her, he replied that she had left and disconnected the call. I called my daughter on her number, but she did not pick up. About two hours later, I was told that my daughter was injured after jumping off the ROB,” the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My daughter left for her college around 10am on Wednesday. Around 11am, one of the two men called me and told me that my daughter was visiting him. When I asked him to let me speak to her, he replied that she had left and disconnected the call. I called my daughter on her number, but she did not pick up. About two hours later, I was told that my daughter was injured after jumping off the ROB,” the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

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The ACP said police have formed teams to trace the two men named in the FIR.

“Our teams will trace them and call them for questioning in the case. Appropriate legal action will be taken,” Ahmad said.