Home / Cities / Noida News / Two children injured as wall collapses in Dankaur
noida news

Two children injured as wall collapses in Dankaur

Two children were injured on Sunday morning when a wall of their old house collapsed on a shanty they were living in, police said
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The incident took place at 6.30am in Dankaur village.

The two children – Sania, 5, and her brother Farhan, 2 – live with their parents and an elder sister – Tania, 7, in the makeshift shanty, police said.

Children’s father, Saghir, 35, a daily wager, said that his house was in a dilapidated condition. “We had no sufficient money to get the house repaired. So, we decided to live in a shanty next to our old house. We have been living in the shanty for six months,” he said.

Saghir said that he was away for some work while his wife was engaged in household chores when it started raining. “Our old house suddenly collapsed and a portion of the wall fell on the shanty. Sania and Farhan were injured as they were sleeping in the shanty. Tania escaped narrowly,” he said.

Police officials said that a team from Dankaur police station reached the spot after getting the information.

Arvind Pathak, SHO of Dankaur police station, said the two victims received injuries as bricks fell on them. “The two children were rushed to a private hospital. Later, they were discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Pathak said that the family has not filed any police complaint in the case.

