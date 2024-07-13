Two cousins shot dead by relative in Ghaziabad after verbal spat, 3 arrested

Two cousins were shot dead allegedly following a verbal spat with one of their relatives in Sihani village near Delhi Meerut Road late Thursday night, senior police officers said, adding that the relative, his father, and an accomplice who allegedly opened fire at the duo were arrested. Prime suspect Anuj’s father was also present at the scene of crime and he had bloodstains on his clothes. All three were arrested for murder. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Naveen Chaudhary, 28, and his cousin, Vikas Chaudhary, 30. They hailed from Aurangabad in Bulandshahr district, and resided at a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, near Sihani village.

Anuj Chaudhary, a resident of Sihani and brother-in-law of Naveen Chaudhary, was identified by police as the prime suspect; Kuldeep Thakur, a resident of Raj Nagar and friend of Anuj as second suspect; and, Ombir Chaudhary, Anuj’s father, who was present at the scene of crime, as the third suspect.

The killings took place under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station.

Investigators said Naveen, who ran a car-financing agency, and Anuj, who was into money lending, were relatives as their wives are sisters. They both got married the same day in Mathura, said police.

“The relationship between Anuj and Naveen was strained. They had a telephonic conversation before the incident and there was a heated exchange of words. When Naveen threatened that he would come to Sihani, Anuj replied that he would gun him down,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (City 2).

Police said the suspects and the deceased met near a farmhouse in Sihani village.

“On Friday evening, Anuj and Kuldeep arrived there on a Harley Davidson motorcycle with three to four henchmen. Around 10.30pm, the cousins also arrived there with four to five others and an altercation ensued. Anuj’s accomplice Kuldeep opened fire from a countrymade weapon of .32 calibre,” said ACP Singh.

Vikas sustained two gunshot wounds and Naveen one. They were rushed by locals to a super specialty hospital where they succumbed to injuries around 5am on Friday, ACP Singh said.

“After shots were fired, those who had come with the deceased fled the spot. We are trying to trace the other accomplices of Anuj and also the person who provided the weapon,” Singh said.

“Anuj had been threatening Naveen for the past one week over some issue. There were shooters with Anuj who opened fire at my cousins from close range. However, the issue of threats was not reported to police. Also, there is no property dispute as claimed by locals. The issue was between Naveen and Anuj and we do not know about it. We have urged police and the administration to take action,” said Rahul Chaudhary, a cousin of the deceased.

Family of the deceased remained tight-lipped about the motive for the double murder.

Anuj’s father was also present at the scene of crime and he had bloodstains on his clothes. All three were arrested for murder, said Gyananjaya Singh, deputy commissioner of police (city).

“Initial investigations reveal that the relations between Anuj and Naveen were not cordial, and Anuj had also threatened him… We are investigating the case in detail from all angles,” the DCP said.

An autopsy of the deceased persons was conducted amid tight police security on Friday morning.

Police said an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections of 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) was registered at Nandgram police station.