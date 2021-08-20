Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Two days after killing two sons, man found dead
noida news

Two days after killing two sons, man found dead

A 38-year-old man, missing for two days after he allegedly killed his two minor sons, was found dead in a deserted house in Basai village on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:49 PM IST
HT Image

A 38-year-old man, missing for two days after he allegedly killed his two minor sons, was found dead in a deserted house in Basai village on Friday.

Mahesh, a resident of Hoshiyarpur village, had allegedly gone for evening walk on Tuesday with sons seven-year-old Monu three-year-old Tinka. The next day, the boys’ bodies were found with their throats slit in Sector 34.

On Friday, Mahesh’s body was found hanging in the house. Police said they had recovered a note from the spot in which Mahesh purportedly confessed to the crime without specifying a reason.

Police said the body was sent for an autopsy that confirmed death by strangulation, and that his wife, Varsha, had identified the body too.

Earlier, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that Mahesh earlier worked in an embroidery workshop in the city, but lost his job last month.

“The police teams were searching for Mahesh when someone informed them of finding a body in a deserted house in neighbouring Basai village,” he said. “The identity has been confirmed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Noida metro to resume Aqua Line service on Sundays: 5 key things for passengers

Govt construction sites in Ghaziabad under dust pollution scanner

Monsoon breaks pause with light rain in Noida

GB Nagar District Magistrate all set to represent India at Tokyo Paralympics
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP