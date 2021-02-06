Two detained in Gwalior in elderly couple’s murder case

Noida/Bhopal: Two suspects were detained on Saturday in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the murder of an elderly couple on Friday morning in Greater Noida, said police.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team of the UP police detained the two suspects -- Kallu Bhadoria, a resident of Govardhan Colony, and Dev Sharma, a resident of Sainik Colony,” said Suman Gurjar, additional superintendent of police, Gwalior (east).

The elderly couple -- Narendra Nath, 70, and his wife Suman Nath, 65 -- was found murdered at their home in Sector Alpha 2 in Greater Noida. The couple’s son Rohit lives with his wife Nidhi at AWHO Society in Greater Noida, while their daughter Sonu and her husband Jatin live in Sarita Vihar in Delhi. The family had said Friday that Narendra was a distant cousin of former MP chief minister Kamal Nath.

Gurjar said that the UP police and MP police jointly interrogated the suspects before taking them to Noida on Saturday. The Gwalior police said the duo used to work for Narendra Nath and have also previous criminal records.

However, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have not confirmed the latest development. “A team had visited MP and questioned some suspects. It is premature to comment on their arrest/detention,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The GB Nagar police have formed five teams which are conducting searches at different places to arrest the suspects involved in the double murder case of the Nath couple in Greater Noida.

The police complaint in the matter was filed by Nidhi, who stated that she visited her in-laws’ house on Friday around 8am and found Suman’s body in the drawing room. “My father-in-law’s body was found in the basement. A plumber, a carpenter, a painter and a person named Kapil frequently visited my father-in-law, who had also given loans to them. I suspect these people killed my father-in-law and mother-in-law,” she said.

According to the GB Nagar police, the post-mortem report revealed that Narendra was killed by strangulation while his wife Suman died of a bullet injury in her chest. “The Sector Beta 2 Police have registered a case against four persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an intensive search,” Pandey said.

Police said they spoke to Sonu and other members of the family and found that Suman had called her son-in-law at 11pm on Thursday. She had informed him that Narendra had invited some people over and that they were having a party in the basement, even though she had objected.

Police said Narendra allegedly used to party frequently at his house and used to invite local vendors, painters and carpenters and people of similar profiles. Police suspect the same people may have partied at the victim’s house on Thursday night and later killed the couple.