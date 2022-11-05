Two die after ambulance rams mini truck on Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

A driver and co-driver of an ambulance were killed when their vehicle rammed a mini truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri in the wee hours of Friday, police said, adding that the ambulance was allegedly driven on the wrong side of the expressway and it led to the accident.

The police said that the ambulance belonged to the district hospital in Saharanpur and was returning from Delhi after dropping a patient to a hospital. They added that around 1am, the ambulance met with the accident on the expressway.

“The ambulance was moving on the wrong side of the expressway near Sikrod village. Moments later, it had a head-on collision with a mini truck coming from the Meerut side and two persons died. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police, Ghaziabad (rural).

The two deceased were identified as Vinit Kumar (32), who was driving the ambulance and co-driver Rakesh Kumar (30). Both were from Saharanpur, police said. The ambulance had a registration number of Lucknow, police added.

“The driver and co-driver of the truck fled after the accident. We have not received any complaint in the incident so far. An FIR will be registered and we will also take legal action once we receive a complaint,” said RC Panth, station house officer (SHO), Masuri police station.