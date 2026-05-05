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Two fires break out in Noida, no casualty

In another incident, a fire broke out at 2:53 pm on second floor of a three-storey building in B Block, Sector 4.

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noida: Two separate fire incidents were reported in Noida on Monday with one affecting two parked cars in Sector 27, and another taking place in a Sector 4-located building, officials said, adding that no injuries or casualty were reported in either case.

A car was partially burnt and another was slightly damaged around 4.30am in D Block of Sector 27 after a live high-tension power line came in contact with a palm tree and caused fire in i (HT Photos)

A car was partially burnt and another was slightly damaged around 4.30am in D Block of Sector 27 after a live high-tension power line came in contact with a palm tree and caused fire in it. Soon, the flames also reached the two cars parked near it.

“Prima facie, the fire appears to have been originated from a spark from the line. It was doused within half an hour,” said chief fire officer (Gautum Budh Nagar district) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

Residents blamed Noida authority’s negligence following the incident, claiming that complaints had been repeatedly raised regarding trees growing dangerously close to electricity lines.

“We had raised the issue several times, both in writing and through meetings, asking for pruning of trees,” said Rajeev Garg, president of the Sector 27 RWA. But no action was taken.

 
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