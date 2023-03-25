Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police are on the lookout for an unidentified suspect who allegedly used an airgun and injured residents in two different incidents which took place on February 23 and March 23 at a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, police said on Saturday.

Two girls receive pellet injuries while taking walk at Gzb housing society, cops file case

Police said the latest incident took place on Thursday where two minor girls, who were taking a walk at the Fortune Residency housing society were injured.

Police have registered an FIR in this connection under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise on grave or sudden provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Nandgram police station on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by Santosh Kumar, whose daughter Shrishti and her cousin Preety, were playing downstairs around 10.30pm on Thursday.

“Shrishti sustained injuries on her leg and Preety got injured on her right hand from airgun pellets. We rushed both of them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said that a pellet was lodged inside Preety’s hand, and she will need surgery. A similar incident took place about a month ago,” Kumar said in the FIR.

Incidentally, a 41-year-old resident, Arti Gaba, sustained a pellet injury on her chest and was hospitalised on February 23. She too was taking a walk around 10.50pm in the same housing society when the incident took place. The police later registered an FIR against an unidentified suspect.

“The two girls are stable. It seems to be the handiwork of some disturbed person. The weapon used seems to be an airgun. In the first case, we suspected someone from a nearby wedding procession had fired the pellets, but nothing came out when CCTV footage was scanned. We suspect someone from the high-rise itself is involved in both the incidents,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (Ghaziabad city).

“We have formed teams to trace the suspect,” the DCP added.

